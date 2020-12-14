Criminal Gang Using ‘Glue Method’ To Rob Houses Arrested

CRIMINAL gang using the ‘glue method’ to rob houses in Spain’s Elche and Alicante have been arrested

Eight people belonging to a criminal gang who took part in a widespread operation of robberies throughout Alicante and Elche have been apprehended by the National Police. Agents reported that the criminals used the ‘glue method’ to coordinate their gang, scoping out likely targets before marking the doors with strings of glue for the thieves to come back later in the night.

According to Radio Alicante, it was a highly organised and structured operation which required the coordination of many different levels – from those who identified the properties to those who carried out the thefts, and down to the individuals responsible for off-loading the stolen goods. Officials even report that one jewellery store worker was involved in the operation, responsible for melting down jewellery that had been stolen.

