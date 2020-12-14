Couple Arrested For Cemetery Robberies In Spain’s Toledo

COUPLE arrested for robbing thousands worth of statues from cemeteries throughout Spain’s Toledo

A couple has been arrested for the robbery of ornamental statues worth in excess of €450,000 throughout 21 different municipalities in Toledo, Madrid. Last February, Guardia Civil launched Operation Crucix after several reports that valuable pieces had been stolen from graveyards. On analysing the data, officials learned of similar thefts in Humanes, and established that a criminal gang might be involved.

The operation led officers to discover various religious ornaments weighing 700kg in a recycling centre in Humanes, along with 1,500 kilograms of pillage at a house in the Toledo town of Guadamur. Guardia Civil arrested a man with a previous criminal history, along with his wife, as well as three other women accused of receiving stolen goods.

