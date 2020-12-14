Council shines a light on its bid to move to a ‘low-carbon’ economy

Council shines a light on its bid to move to a 'low-carbon' economy
Arenas Council is shining a light on its bid to move to a ‘low-carbon’ economy.

HAVING secured European funds for projects which promote environmentally-friendly solutions, the town is replacing all public street lighting.

Over the next few days, 126 lights will be replaced, with the installation of LED alternatives for improved lighting and reduced electricity consumption.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.


This initiative is part of a scheme launched in mid-2016 in collaboration with the Axarquía Commonwealth, and financed with European funds obtained by the Malaga Provincial Council for the “execution of projects that favour the transition to a low-carbon economy”.

