WITH an amazing hamper up for grabs, you have no excuse not to get yourself along to Shrumba in Cabo Roig for their wonderful Charity Christmas Market.

-- Advertisement --



The event scheduled for 11 am on Sunday, December 20, at Shrumba’s on the Pyramid roundabout Orihuela, will feature a festive fun afternoon of charity shopping with Shrumba mulled wine and homemade mince pies, along with the fully packed hamper available for the winner of the raffle.

After you’ve stuffed yourself full of mince pies, you can purchase some raffle tickets for €2 or €8 for a strip with money going to Finca la Castellana and Big Reds Animal Association.

The find out whether you have won the hamper, which consists of 6 different wines, port, magnum bottle of Prosecco, cheese, perfumes, €20 meat voucher, voucher for 6 cupcakes and more, you will need to tune in live on Facebook after the event.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Charity Christmas Market comes to Shrumba in Cabo Roig”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.