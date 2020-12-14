CD Rincon show off new strip ahead of Copa del Rey clash with Alaves

Club Deportivo Rincon have shown off their new strip ahead of Copa del Rey clash with Alaves.

PREMIERING the new shirts at Añoreta Gol, the club owner said the team was excited about the imminent game against Alaves in the coveted tournament at 9pm on Wednesday, December 16.

The unveiling was attended by staff and management from the Francisco Romero team, including team president, Francisco Jiménez.

In addition, President of the Malaga Provincial Council and Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado was present and representing Malaga Club de Futbo, the judicial administrator, José María Muñoz.

Salado said: “It is a historic meeting for our municipality, and I have to congratulate the entire board of directors for the magnificent work they are doing, and this does not come by chance.

“If you work and are persistent, you get results. We have played very well in the knockout matches of the Andalucian Cup, and now anything can happen ”.

