Police in Lincolnshire Charge Boy Aged 14 Over Death of 12-year-old School Kid.

-- Advertisement --



A Boy, 14, has been charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy in Lincolnshire. Police in Lincolnshire have also said that a 19-year-old man arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder remains in their custody.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “Following formal identification we are now in a position to name the boy who lost his life in this tragic incident as 12-year-old Roberts Buncis. A 14-year-old boy has been charged with his murder. He has been remanded and will appear at court this morning.”

The Police initially thought it was a man in his 30s, however, they later established it was a young boy and arrested two teenagers on Sunday, December 13. Agnes Emsina created a Crowdfunding page. She wrote: “Roberts Buncis life was tragically taken from his family and friends on Saturday, December 12. he was 12-years-old. Roberts comes from a single-parent family, just Roberts and his dad Edgars, and therefore we would like to help with costs for the funeral and also to make this time easier for his family. Money is always right for everyone at this time of year, so anything that can be donated would be hugely appreciated, even if it is only a few pounds.”

Some £8,972 has been raised so far of the £10,000 target from 711 supporters.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Police in Lincolnshire Charge Boy Aged 14 Over Death of 12-year-old School Kid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.