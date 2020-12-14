BIRD FLU Breaks Out in 10th Japanese Prefecture.

Bird flu has broken out on new farms in Japan and now affects more than 20% of the country’s 47 prefectures. It is understood that officials are now ordering mass cullings after more poultry deaths. There are now serious concerns that this could be Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak on record.

Almost 11,000 birds will now be slaughtered and buried after avian influenza was discovered at an egg farm in Higashiomi city in the Shiga prefecture. The farm is situated in southwestern Japan, the agriculture ministry said over the weekend. Another outbreak has started in Kagawa prefecture, where the outbreak emerged last month, the ministry said on Monday.

The outbreak in Japan and neighbouring South Korea is one of two separate highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) epidemics hitting poultry around the world, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Both strain’s circulating in Asia and the one in Europe has definitely originated in wild birds, it said.

Irish Farm Outbreak

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed an outbreak of bird flu – or Avian Influenza H5N8 – in a flock of free-range turkeys at an Irish farm in County Wicklow. The flock of birds has been euthanized and a protection zone of 3km has been set up around the farm, along with a further 10km surveillance area, as reported by the Irish Farmers Journal.

