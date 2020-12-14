THE General Traffic Department of Spain has warned of fraudulent e-mails in their name.

-- Advertisement --



Via social media they have warned users not to respond to the e-mail which is an attempt to gain personal data through ‘phishing’.

The e-mail reads: “Dear user, Your account with e-mail ******@dgt.es has been blocked We have stopped processing e-mails sent to your web mail account (Click dgt.es) to access and update your account If your account is not update 24 our your account will be eliminated”. This text is in Spanish, with the mistakes included above, and has obviously been mistranslated, because of errors such as “24 our” instead of 24 hours, because in Spanish it says “24 nuestro”. It is then signed www.dgt.es and admin@dgt.es, but upon closer inspection, although the sender has named the address admin@dgt.es, it has actually been sent from a completely different address which in no way relates to the Spanish General Traffic Department.

The DGT have said that they have sent out no such e-mail and anyone who receives it should simply delete it. This is not the first time that fraudulent e-mails have been sent out in the name of the DGT, and often tell recipients that they have supposedly been fined and can pay it online via the link given in the email, which instead takes them to a completely different site in no way connected to the traffic department where they are told how to “pay the fine”.

Again, the DGT advises, do not follow the link and delete the email.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Beware of fake emails from the DGT”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.