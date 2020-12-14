Best wishes to all from TIMS hoping that the show can go on again soon

PRESIDENT GILLY of TIMS (The International Music Society) would like to thank all the people who have been supporting the choir during these difficult times as their support means such a lot.

Also, a big thank you to choir members who have not been able to meet and rehearse for their patience and keenness to resume. The choir offers more than just an outlet for singing; it is a wonderful group of friends of many nationalities who love to come together and ‘put on a show’ to entertain.

Many have seen the compilation of past Christmas concerts put together by Mijas council and shown on Mijas TV. It’s to be shown again on December 26 so for those who are out of the area or back in the U K and are on Facebook then there are links to it and you can hear it now.

It has been done that way because they could not take part in their regular concerts around the area.

If you enjoy singing, give some thoughts as to joining TIMS once it is safe to do, hopefully in the New Year? Currently rehearsals are on hold but why not have a chat with Gilly now and she can let you know once they are allowed to resume.

New Members will be very welcome and the ability to read music is less important than enthusiasm and commitment as new singers are needed in all sections.

Previously rehearsals have been on Wednesday evenings 7pm to 9.30pm at St. Andrews Church, Los Boliches. Avenida Jesus Santa Rein. (near to Los Boliches train station) For more info contact Gilly on 654 891 790 or visit their website www.timschoir.org.

On behalf of the choir Gilly would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and the hope for a quick return to a New and Healthy New Year for all.

