Benidorm police express their thanks for lockdown applause

BENIDORM’S Policia Local have now launched their annual Christmas Solidarity Campaign.

Until December 24 the force’s Socio-cultural Association, in collaboration with the town hall’s Public Safety department, are asking for donations of cleaning products and personal hygiene items instead of toys.

“We want to assist the Benidorm families that are most in need of help,” Lorenzo Martinez, the town hall’s Public Safety councillor, said.

Officers felt that this was the best way to express thanks for the applause they received during lockdown, he added.

Association spokesman Rafael Urbano explained that at this particular moment, they felt that families affected by the Covid-19 crisis needed basic necessities.

Members of public who would like to help are asked to take their donations to the Policia Local station in Calle Grecia or the control post on the ground floor at the town hall.

The association will also use the surcharge on Christmas lottery tickets and cash donations to buy items for Caritas to distribute to families in need.

