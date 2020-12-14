BALLON D’Or ‘Dream Team’ Announced by France Football magazine

With this year’s Ballon d’Or award being cancelled due to the pandemic, ‘France Football’ magazine, which created the award in the first place, decided to poll among 170 football journalists, to find the ‘Best XI’ of all time, in a 3-4-3 formation.

Today, Monday, December 14, the magazine started drip-feeding the poll results in the afternoon, every hour, starting with the goalkeeper, going through to the forwards, and then this evening announcing the full team at the ceremony.

Russia’s Lev Yashin was in goal, he won the Ballon in 1963, the only goalkeeper to ever win the award.

In defence are, Bayern Munich, and Germany’s powerhouse, Frank Beckenbauer, who won the award twice, full-back Cafu, from Brazil, and Italian, Paolo Maldini, neither of whom actually won the award, with the four-man midfield made up of some real gems, Barcelona and Spain’s, creative genius, Xavi, Bayern Munich and Germany’s defensive midfielder, Lothar Matthaus, the Brazilian legend, Pele, and the late, great, Diego Maradona of Argentina.

Up front, a sparkling array of striking skills, Barcelona and Inter Milan’s Brazilian legend, Ronaldo Nazario, who won in 1997, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, who has won the award on five occasions, and finally, Barcelona’s Argentinian genius, Lionel Messi, winner of the Ballon d’Or six times.

