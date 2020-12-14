Anti-Covid ‘Safe City’ campaign launch ahead of Christmas

An anti-Covid “Safe City” campaign has been launched ahead of Christmas.

VELEZ-MALAGA Council unveiled its ‘Ciudad Segura’ initiative to reinforce Covid measures adopted on public transport in anticipation of an influx in shoppers over the festive period.

Informative posters will be placed around Velez-Malaga and on all forms of public transport, stations and bus stops.

This is coupled with an awareness video.

Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer and the Security Councillor, José María Domínguez, said the aim is to “raise awareness among citizens of the individual and collective responsibility that is so necessary at this time, especially over Christmas”:

“The exemplary behaviour shown so far is key to overcoming this pandemic together,” said Ferrer.

“Buses and taxis have been fitted with screens and hydrogels, surveillance has been reinforced and support actions have been carried out for the most needy together with Civil Protection volunteers, among other initiatives, thus ensuring the safety of the neighbours.”

