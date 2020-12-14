Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury Set For £200million Showdown

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury set for £200Million ‘Fight of the Decade’ Showdown.

Teams behind Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are reportedly at work arranging possibly the biggest heavyweight showdown since Muhammad Ali took on Joe Frazier 50 years ago. The fight will become the richest bout ever between two British fighters as each could receive £100million.

There is plenty of wrangling to be done over the date, venue and with the broadcasters, but there is no doubt the two British rivals want to climb in the ring together for a blockbuster unification fight. Joshua would put up his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation belts against Fury’s World Boxing Council crown.

It remains very likely that the event the first fight is in the Middle East, although there would be a concerted effort to stage the rematch in the UK.

