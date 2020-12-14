Anonymous benefactor gives council a portable ozone generator

THE Benalmadena Councillor for Operational Services, Salvador Rodríguez, has thanked an anonymous local businessman for the donation of a portable ozone generator.

This generator sanitises the air in rooms where it is used and achieves a completely disinfected and pleasant environment, free of microorganisms and bacteria. It also has the ability to eliminate bad odours, the smell of tobacco, humidity etc.

“This ozone machine is the ideal device to sanitise any premises, room, vehicle or storage room, simply, quickly and effectively”, explained the Councillor.

“We will use it to sanitise the vehicles and machinery of the Operational Services, with the aim of helping to minimise the risks of new Covid infections,” he added.

