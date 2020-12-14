THE Almeria Finca Anfora vineyard celebrates 25 Years of quality wine making.

Finca Anfora is located in Enix, in the Sierra de Gador at over 700 meters above sea level. The vineyard is well known for its Vega de Enix brand which has won 150 medals, proving the wine’s quality. Due to the unique nature of the vineyard they cultivate multiple varieties of grapes including Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.

-- Advertisement --



Finca Anfora use natural processes to produce their wines and use spring water to cultivate the vineyards in the Sierra de Gador. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, they have produced a special selection of three red wines.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria Finca Anfora Vineyard Celebrates 25 Years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.