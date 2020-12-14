Alligator Swallowed Whole in Rare Sighting

WILDLIFE photographer witnesses rare sighting of an Alligator being swallowed whole, by a Heron.

Shellie Gilliam, a photographer from Florida was on the banks of one of Florida’s biggest lakes, Lake Apopka when she saw the rare sighting.

Shellie watched as a juvenile alligator was captured by an adult great blue heron. The heron then managed to fly to the edge of the lake where it proceeded to down the alligator whole.

While the heron’s diet would not normally include alligators, it does include fish, insects, rodents, and they occasionally eat salamanders and turtles. The birds are a majestic sight, and can normally be seen waiting patiently at the side of lakes and rivers, where they wait for prey to approach and then quickly attack.

Shellie took to Facebook to announce her rare sighting of the alligator being swallowed whole, and said, “Yes, A bird can eat an alligator! If its Savage enough!”

“Just Wow!,”

“Nature continues to me amaze me every day.”

