All Greenwich London Borough Schools to Close for Xmas Holidays.

Greenwich council has ordered all schools in the area to close for the Christmas holidays after a surge in Covid cases was reported. The council has been told the spike in coronavirus cases “demands immediate attention” after new infections went above 200 per 100,000 people. -- Advertisement --

All 133 schools across the borough will now close on Monday, Dec. 14, instead of on Thursday, which was meant to be the last day before the term ends for the Christmas holidays. The news comes as London could likely move into Tier 3 restrictions when the situation is reviewed on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Public Health England advised Greenwich council to shut schools early because the coronavirus situation was escalating “extremely quickly”, Council leader, Danny Thorpe, said, quote: “The situation in Greenwich in relation to Covid-19 is now escalating extremely quickly. I have today been briefed by colleagues from Public Health England that the pandemic in Greenwich is now showing signs that we are in a period of exponential growth that demands immediate action.

“We now have the highest rates of infection in Greenwich than at any time since March. For these reasons, I have therefore asked all schools in Greenwich to close their premises from Monday evening and move to online learning for the duration of the term, with the exception of key worker children and those with specific needs (exactly the same as in the first lockdown).”

