A MONTH FOR IMMUNITY

Fernando Simon from the (CCAES) has indicated how long it will be before the immunity is effective.

Immunity from COVID-19 after an initial vaccine shot will its believed take one month, only after that month can you expect full immunity against the virus.

The director of the centre for the coordination of

health alerts and emergencies Fernando Simon says there is a serious risk that because immunity occurs one month after the first dose, the vaccinated could become infected when you consider the most vulnerable will be vaccinated first.

There is a danger that the population may think that the vaccine is not working and not accept to have it. The majority of the population must have the vaccine to rid the country of this nightmare.

He pleads that citizens not lower their guard and remain vigilant we must get to 150 cases per 100,000 as soon as possible its currently 200 cases per 100,000.

Simon continued “nothing is out of the question if cases rise the Christmas period could be very different.”

