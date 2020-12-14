£225k Ferrari F8 Tributo seized by police following ‘suspicious activity in the city’

A £225k Ferrari F8 Tributo was seized by Birmingham City police in Balsall Heath following ‘suspicious activity in the city’.

The 211mph supercar was stopped by officers at a bus stop in Moseley Road, Balsall Heath on Saturday, December 12, before being seized, after they found the powerful red machine was ‘registered to a completely different vehicle’.

West Midlands Police said they had cause to stop the luxury vehicle following “suspicious activity in the city” which led them to take to social media in order to share some pictures of the fast, awarding-winning Ferrari, and make a quick joke.