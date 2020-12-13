TWO white supremacists arrested in Spain’s Pamplona and Ronda for supporting racist terrorism

Agents of the Guardia Civil and the Mossos d’Esquadra operation arrested two men on December 10 in Pamplona, Navarra and Ronda, Malaga as part of an investigation which began in September, with the arrests of two other men in Alicante. The Spanish nationalists are accused of crimes to incite hatred against foreigners, possession of weapons and explosives, glorification of racist terrorism and against public health.

-- Advertisement --



White supremacy is the belief that white people are superior to those of other races and thus should dominate them. Its purpose is the maintenance and defence of a system of wealth, power, and privilege.

In a search of one of the accused homes in Ronda, agents found drugs, various symbols of a National Socialist nature, knives and computer equipment relevant to the investigation.

According to police sources reported by El Pais, they were trying to build isolated and self-sufficient “white communities” in rural settings, stocking up on weapons and preparing for the “race war.” The detainees are also being charged with drug trafficking as a means to finance their mission.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “White Supremacists Arrested in Pamplona and Ronda”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.