WATCH VIDEO: MAN climbs onto wing of plane in Las Vegas seconds before it takes off

A man who leaped onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines jet on Saturday, December 12 was arrested at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport after he tumbled to the ground. Astonished passengers watched from the plane, which was preparing for take-off, as the man sprinted across the tarmac, kicked off his shoes and scrambled up the winglet.

-- Advertisement --



“Law enforcement was dispatched and able to apprehend the individual,” the airline said. “Our guests and employees are safe and we are working with law enforcement. The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection.”

NBC affiliate KSNV in Las Vegas reported that the man, whom police suspect may suffer from mental health difficulties, appears to have jumped over the airport fence before making his way onto the runway.

FRIEND: Ummm, this just happened in Vegas.

ME: What?

FRIEND: Sending video. We’re safe though, right? Thoughts: How the fuck did he get on to the ramp? pic.twitter.com/zYcmxN1r4V

— the First Lo-el 🎄 (@limadeltaflies) December 13, 2020

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Watch: Man Climbs Onto Wing Of Plane”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.