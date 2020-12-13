Video: Poundland Slammed For ‘Humiliating’ Festive Tills

VIDEO: POUNDLAND has been slammed for their ‘humiliating’ festival tills which sing out ‘mortifying’ alerts

Savvy shoppers got more than they bargained for when the self-service tills in Poundland blasted out Santa singing to tell them their cards had been declined. The new feature sees Santa changing the lyrics to Santa Claus is Coming to Town to alert shoppers – and the whole store – that their payment couldn’t be processed.

One customer posted a video on Snapchat of the automated voice launching into song:

“Card not accepted, is it on the naughty list?

“Because I’m checking it twice, I’m going to find out who’s naughty or nice.”

On Twitter, another horrified shopper wrote: “Your tills are incredibly embarrassing!!

“Shouting out my card was declined over and over. How discreet for your customers. Not.”

A Poundland spokesperson told The Mirror: “Santa took time out of his very busy schedule to do this. How can anyone be a grinch about Santa?

“Our seasonal checkout voices from Elvis to Yoda are part of what makes Poundland, Poundland.

“We haven’t lost our sense of humour despite this being an unusual year.”

Guys this is what the tills are doing in Poundland when your card gets declined??? I-… pic.twitter.com/0VACIlb15q — anxiety chronic, ass iconic (@snapbxtch) December 10, 2020

