UK Car Manufacturers Warn a No-Deal Brexit Could Halt Car Production.

Car manufacturing production in the UK could be shut down early next year if EU trade talks fail, the Unite union has warned. Steve Bush, Unite’s national officer for the automotive sector, said that “now is the time to worry”, regardless of whether a deal is agreed or not.

-- Advertisement --



Honda said it could have to suspend production of cars in the UK if transport problems hit its supply lines, as most of the British car industry is reviewing its use of ports and supply routes ahead of the Brexit deadline at the end of this month.

The Nissan factory employs 5,750 people in the city and bosses have previously warned a no-deal Brexit will make its UK business “unstainable”. Four years ago, Sunderland famously celebrated its resounding vote to leave the EU, a reaction, in part, to four decades of national and international economic policies that worked against many people in the region.

Bentley has reportedly booked planes to bring in components in case it cannot get parts through ports on time, while Porsche has built up several weeks-worth of British components to ensure its factories on the continent can continue to work through any disruption at the border.

Brexit talks were extended today, Dec. 13, as both sides are still at loggerheads over various policies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Car Manufacturers Warn a No-Deal Brexit Could Halt Car Production”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.