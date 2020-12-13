U.S. Treasury Reports Cyber Attack Backed by Foreign Government

Major U.S. Hospital System Paralysed by CyberattackU.S. Treasury Reports Cyber Attack Backed by Foreign Government.

A sophisticated hacking group reportedly backed by a foreign government stole information from the U.S. Treasury Department and a U.S. agency responsible for deciding policy around the internet and telecommunications, according to sources.

“The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” said National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot.

There is concern within the US intelligence community that the hackers who targeted the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration used a similar tool to break into other government agencies, according to three people who were briefed on the matter. It is understood that the hack is so serious it led to a National Security Council meeting at the White House on Saturday, Dec. 12.

A major hospital chain was also recently hit by what could turn out to be one of the largest medical cyberattacks ever seen in United States history. Universal Health Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but posted a statement to its website that its company-wide network “is currently offline, due to an IT security issue. One IT staff member, who was not authorized to speak to the press, said that the attack “looks and smells like ransomware.”

