TWO TEENAGE boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a schoolboy’s body near Boston, Lincolnshire.

-- Advertisement --



On Saturday police in the quiet village of Fishtoft, near Boston, discovered the body of a boy of ‘secondary school age’. Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Although detectives stated that the deceased’s ‘final identification is yet to take place’, they say they have managed to estimate the victim’s age.

Detective Superintendent Martyn Parker said in an official statement: “This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life. The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond.

“This type of incident is not what we would expect to see within our communities. We are working with those affected to keep them informed and offer our support”

I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy’s death and we would urge anyone who has any information that could support this investigation to get in touch.”

Both suspects remain in police custody, and investigations are ongoing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two Teens Arrested Over Death of Lincolnshire Schoolboy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.