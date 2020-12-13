Torrevieja firefighters prevent a huge fire in La Mata car park from spreading into a neighbouring pine forest.

-- Advertisement --



The event occurred at 11.55 pm on Saturday, December 12, when an emergency call was received at the Vega Sur Fire Station in Torrevieja, to attend a fire that had broken out in Calle Mimosas 17, in the district of La Mata in Torrevieja, where the car park of the “Alanis” building was affected by a huge fire.

A Command Unit from the Headquarters, and two heavy-duty firetrucks under the command of a sergeant, a corporal and six firemen were sent to the site of the incident.

1 of 3

On their arrival, they found a fire in the outside car park that affected four vehicles and managed to stop it from spreading to the adjacent pine forest area, and without any injuries.

Both the Guardia Civil and the city’s local police participated in the operation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torrevieja firefighters prevent huge fire in La Mata car park from spreading”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.