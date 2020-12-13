Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister may have had COVID when he died

TOMMY ‘Tiny’ Lister, the 6’5″ star of films like Friday and Batman, may have had COVID when he died according to his manager, Cindy Cowan.

Lister, whose body was found on Thursday, December 10, after friends and family couldn’t reach him the night before, was said to looking forward to taking the COVID vaccine just days before his death.

They were reportedly worried because he had been ill for a week and it was worsening daily, and Cowan confirms the actor, best known for playing Deebo in the Ice Cube led films ‘Friday’ and ‘Next Friday’, had been experiencing COVID symptoms in the days leading up to his death.

She revealed that the 62-year-old former WWE/F wrestler, who starred as Zeus in the 1989 film ‘No Holds Barred’ alongside Hulk Hogan, was supposed to work on a movie set last weekend but had to cancel due to his breathing difficulties.