Lister, whose body was found on Thursday, December 10, after friends and family couldn’t reach him the night before, was said to looking forward to taking the COVID vaccine just days before his death.
They were reportedly worried because he had been ill for a week and it was worsening daily, and Cowan confirms the actor, best known for playing Deebo in the Ice Cube led films ‘Friday’ and ‘Next Friday’, had been experiencing COVID symptoms in the days leading up to his death.
She revealed that the 62-year-old former WWE/F wrestler, who starred as Zeus in the 1989 film ‘No Holds Barred’ alongside Hulk Hogan, was supposed to work on a movie set last weekend but had to cancel due to his breathing difficulties.
RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c
— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister may have had COVID when he died”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.