Thirty-Strong Funeral Brawl Puts Five In Hospital

FUNERAL which descended into thirty-strong brawl and car crash puts five people in hospital

A funeral in Reading, Berkshire descended into chaos shortly before midnight on Saturday, December 12 when a massive fight broke out between more than thirty attendees, resulting in five people being hospitalised. Additionally, two cars belonging to people at the funeral were involved in a crash in Southcote.

A neighbour told Metro that the drivers of both cars, one a Mercedes, were taken away by police. ‘Paramedics and police were called and there was a lot of blood in a bus shelter where someone was either stabbed or beaten. Loads of police arrived in vans and patrol cars and there was a lot going on for a while,” the neighbour added.

Police arriving at the scene imposed a Section 60 order on the area. Detective Superintendent Rebecca Mears, said “During the period in which the Order is in place, there will be an increase of police officers in the Southcote area of Reading. Using these increased powers, officers are able to stop and search anybody within a defined area while it is activated, with or without reasonable grounds to do so.”

