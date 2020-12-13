STUDENT fined £250 for singing ‘All I Want For Xmas Is You’ After Crowd Swelled to Fifty.

A student is using crowdfunding to pay a £250 fine he was given after his festive sing-song to Mariah Carey got ‘out of hand’ when 50 people joined in. Undergraduate Elliot Hunt, 18, said he and a group of friends wanted to spread some Christmas cheer after a tough term. The University of Bristol pupil claims he invited six pals, all of whom were in his bubble, to go into the courtyard of their accommodation and raise everyone’s spirits. However, that number soon swelled to more than 50 revellers all singing the hit tune ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

The plug was soon pulled by security guards and, identified as the ringleader because he was holding the speaker, Elliot was charged £250 but said maintaining the gathering was unintentional and the fine “unwarranted”. The maths student set up a GoFundMe page to cover his costs – which has already hit its target.

The University of Bristol said such behaviour was “disheartening”.

The blurb on Elliot’s fundraiser said: “As the clock struck midnight on December 1st, we decided to play some Christmas tunes in the courtyard of our student halls to raise peoples spirits and instil the festive love. “However, after a short but sweet 10 minutes of utter tune-age, security rudely interrupted and fined me a substantial sum of £250. “I am asking you, the people, to kindly donate in order to help pay this off. Any amount would be hugely appreciated, from one poor student to another.” Elliot, from Swansea, Wales, added: “It was a really nice feeling and a really good atmosphere as not much has happened this year.

