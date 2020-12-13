Squatters foiled in Callosa

CALLOSA’S Policia Local recently prevented squatters from taking over a house in Carretera de Rafal.

They acted after its owner received a warning that lights had been seen in the empty property, they said afterwards.

Accompanied by the owner, officers found the door open and the lock missing. Inside, two men and a woman who were sitting on a sofa denied breaking into the home, claiming that the door was open.

Police sources later revealed that the would-be squatters went quietly, explaining that they had to leave their previous home that same morning, and had believed their chosen target was repossessed bank property.

