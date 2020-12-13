SPY Novelist John LeCarré Dies Aged 89 after a short illness



The legendary spy novelist, John LeCarré, real name, David Cornwell, author of 25 novels, that sold more than sixty million copies worldwide, died on Saturday, December 12, aged 89, at his home in Cornwall, after suffering a short illness, as confirmed by his literary agent, Jonny Geller, but he added the death was not coronavirus linked.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Geller said, “Our hearts go out to his four sons, their families, and to his dear wife, Jane. For six decades, John leCarré dominated the bestseller lists and review pages with his monumental body of work. His dramatic launch onto the global scene began with the publication of his third novel in 1963, ‘The Spy Who Came in from the Cold’, and the public revelation of his secret life working with the British Intelligence Services”.

He continued, “Devoting his life to writing, he went on to define the Cold War era, with the help of his character, George Smiley, and through his complex plots and beautiful prose, beamed a harsh light at the injustices of our world.

‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’ came in the 1970s, and its accompanying landmark TV series with Alec Guinness. The 1980s brought the novel that is often heralded as his masterpiece, ‘A Perfect Spy’“.

“With the fall of the Berlin Wall, David’s focus extended beyond the Soviet/UK/US relations to arms dealing with ‘The Night Manager’. The first decade of the new millennium brought us ‘The Constant Gardener’, a passionate critique of Big Pharma and this current decade brought back his favourite creation, George Smiley, in ‘A Legacy of Spies’. His last novel, ‘Agent Running in the Field’, was published in October 2019″.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spy Novelist John LeCarré Dies Aged 89”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.