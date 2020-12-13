Spanish Kickboxing Champion Dies in Hunting Accident.

The kickboxing champion of Spain, 19-year-old Ulián Lozano Pintado, died on Saturday, Dec 12, in a hunting accident in the municipality of Valdehornillos in Badajoz, according to the Santa Amalia Sports Club. The incident occurred in the area called Plaza de Armas near the municipality, as confirmed to Efe by the mayor of the municipality, Víctor Menacho.

Apparently, one of those present in his group accidentally fired the gun, the bullet hitting the young man’s abdomen. The Guardia Civil is still taking statements from the friends of the deceased as part of their investigation.

Lozano had recently participated, together with his sister Rocío, in the last European youth matches of the sport. “The FEKM collective joins the great loss of Kickboxing in general and of the Extremadura federation in particular. Our most sincere support to family and friends for this loss” said Cristo Gamero, president of the Spanish Federation.

Gamero gave his condolences to the kickboxing family from Guadalajara where the absolute Spanish Championship is currently being played. In addition, Lozano played soccer and was captain of the youth team of Club Deportivo Santa Amalia. The town of Valdehornillos, in Badajoz, has decreed three days of official mourning for the death of the young man, who was much loved in his local community.

