Spain’s Coronavirus Restrictions Will Remain In Place For The ‘Foreseeable Future’.

The arrival of vaccines against the coronavirus will hopefully mean the beginning of the end of the pandemic, but it will have to be a gradual process. Measures such as the use of masks, physical distancing or extreme hygiene will continue to be necessary to stop infections for at least the foreseeable future.

Experts warn that it would be a mistake to relax the restrictions immediately since even in the best of situations it will still take time to reach the long-awaited group immunity. That only occurs when the majority of the population is vaccinated, to that total are added the people who have developed antibodies after a previous infection.

“Starting to vaccinate does not mean saying goodbye to the pandemic. We are going to continue living with it for a long time until we achieve a population coverage of 70%, which is the so-called collective or group immunity, this does not mean that we forget the mask or measures such as physical distance, ” said Amos Garcia Rojas, president of the Spanish Association of Vaccinology. The Spanish Government has allocated 80 million doses of a vaccine, roll out begins early January.

Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are waiting anxiously for the end of restrictions as the tourist industry is the backbone of their economies.

