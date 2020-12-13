SPAIN’S Autumn Herd Immunity

Spain believes it’s possible for Herd immunity by autumn 2021.

The Health minister Salvador Illa is hoping that Spain will achieve Herd immunity against COVID-19 by the end of summer 2021 if enough people are vaccinated by that then.

It will all depend on the level of vaccination, the percentage of the population to receive the vaccine will be crucial to achieving the herd immunity, The health minister said Spain’s vaccination programme should start in January 2021.

Two-thirds of the whole population of Spain will receive the jab.

Herd immunity it said, could be achieved when everyone has either had the virus or been vaccinated against it he claimed.

Salvador Illa went on to say a six month period at least lies ahead and its hoped that the end of this period would see the final battle with COVID-19 in Spain.

