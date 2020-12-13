SIX Nations rugby games could leave the BBC and ITV when its current deal with the broadcasters run out in 2022 and could be set to move behind Amazon’s paywall.

-- Advertisement --



The deal at the moment is shared between the two stations, however, RFU boss Bill Sweeney has revealed that he will enter into talks with Amazon after Christmas following the success of the Autumn Nations Cup games which aired on the platform.

The six nations, which pits England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy against each other, is a marquee event in the rugby calendar and BBC and ITV’s boss will hope that they can encourage Sweeney away from any decision that means the event will leave their channels.

He said: “The Amazon situation has gone really well and they are very happy after the end of the Autumn Nations Cup in terms of what they were looking for ahead of Christmas.

“It has gone very well for them and they see ways it can better as well.

“We would hope this will result in further conversations with them.

“You’ve got that balance commercial value, and pay-TV can pay more, against the game being available to as many eyeballs as possible.

“The interesting thing with Amazon is that because they are not a pure behind-a-paywall channel they are a lot more relaxed about a hybrid, a mix of terrestrial and pay.

“These will be conversations that will be ongoing into the New Year.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Six Nations rugby games could leave BBC & ITV and move behind Amazon’s paywall”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.