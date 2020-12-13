SIMON COWELL Reportedly Considering Suing Bike Firm For £10m after the accident that broke his back



Music business mogul, Simon Cowell, aged 61, is reportedly considering suing the bike manufacturers that he had his accident on and broke his back with, for £10million, after an alleged whistleblower from the company leaked information that the £20,000 bikes were “death-traps”, and “an accident waiting to happen”.

He claimed that riders needed proper training, stating that the bike Cowell took, the Swind EB-01, is 60 times more powerful than other e-bikes on the market, they are banned from UK roads and can reach speeds up to 60mph.

The source is reported to have said about the bike, which has 15,000 watts of electric power, “That thing is a death trap, and should never have been sold to Simon without him being taught how to use it. It’s like trying to control a wild horse rearing up”. Simon apparently later joked from his hospital bed, “I should have read the manual”.