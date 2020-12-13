On the first Sunday of “Freedom” shoppers flock to local markets and shops as the Christmas countdown really begins.

Local markets and shops saw a huge turnout of shoppers this weekend particularly Sunday as local markets benefited from the freedom of movement in phase one.

This phase allows you to travel out of your municipality but stay in the province.

-- Advertisement --



Pictured is the Fuengirola Sunday market (today) December 13 Which clearly indicates, in the numbers, a rejuvenation of shopper confidence and the desire to Stay Local and support popular much-loved markets of this type.

Mainstream retailers are also open and indeed provide much-needed employment locally, and they too described this weekends trade as brisk.

Shopping centres and the facilities within them will now be open all weekends in the run-up to Christmas including Sundays.

The weekend represents a positive start to “getting back to business” lets all that continues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “shoppers crowd to local markets”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.