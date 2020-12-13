Seven-year-old nearly receives replica AR15 Assault Rifle labelled ‘plastic puzzle’

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy nearly receives a replica AR15 Assault Rifle that was sent from Hong Kong and labelled as a ‘plastic puzzle.’

The £34 weapon was destined for an address on Tyneside before it was seized by Border Force as part of an ongoing operation which follows a series of warnings to online shoppers over the risks involved with buying knives, imitation firearms and other items, which puts them at risk of prosecution under the Offensive Weapons Act.

The male who ordered this item was issued with a written warning for the importation offence and provided with specialist advice and while there are still a few circumstances in which items like this can be legally imported, they could cause serious distress in the wrong hands because they’re practically indistinguishable from the real thing.

Many police forces often receive complaints from people when their items are seized – but their argument is, if someone was to walk into a bank with one, or pull one out in a large crowd, they would cause fear and distress and no one would be able to tell the difference.

As part of ongoing work, under the Offensive Weapons Act and Customs and Excise Management Act, UK Border Force will continue to seize weapons being brought in from overseas and then visit the buyers and talk to them about what they have ordered and why.

Subsequent action against those knowingly ordering illegal, prohibited items will then be taken if deemed necessary.

