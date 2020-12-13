Ryanair claims court case victory against eDreams in Hamburg

RYANAIR claims a court case victory against eDreams in Hamburg after the ruling confirms the online travel agent’s conduct was unlawful.

European airline Ryanair celebrated victory following a Hamburg court ruling against eDreams for its illegal price display practices.

The proceedings, which took place on Friday, December 11, began in 2015, when the flight operator complained that the online travel agent’s practice of applying payment surcharges without offering at least one common and reasonable free means of payment was in breach of German consumer law.

Ryanair said in a press release that they are against any misleading practices that apply surcharges to the customer – in particular if such surcharges are hidden or camouflaged – and/or provide airlines with fake customer contact details, and calls on regulators and consumer associations to step up and prosecute further screen scraper websites that are clearly in breach of consumer laws.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Ryanair welcomes this Hamburg court ruling against eDreams – which further endorses Ryanair’s stance that these were harmful and misleading practices carried by this unauthorised screen scraper website.

“This is a great victory for the consumer who suffer at the hands of eDreams and other similar online travel agencies who not only applied surcharges to customers like in this instance, but who continue to overcharge for flights, reserved seats, checked luggage and scam Ryanair customers.

“We call on regulators and consumer associations to investigate and expose such unauthorised screen scraper websites in order to protect consumers from the misleading practices of such platforms.

“We urge all customers to always book directly on the Ryanair.com website or through the Ryanair app. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest prices, full customer support and speedy refunds.”

