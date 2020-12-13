Roof Collapses At Customs Building

ROOF of Customs building collapses at Spain’s Alicante port

Members of the Prevention, Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service (SPEIS) rushed to Alicante port on Saturday morning, December 12 when it was reported that the false ceiling of the customs terminal of the Port of Alicante had collapsed and was completely destroyed. Luckily, the incident occurred when the building was empty and no-one was injured.

The Security Department of the Alicante City Council reported that fire-fighters arrived at the scene at around 10am, and an investigation has been opened to establish the cause of the collapse. Their intervention was delayed by a number of incidents caused by strong winds in nearby areas, but the part of the building which presented risk has been cleared and the area has been cordoned off.

