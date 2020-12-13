PRINCE William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card photos have been leaked

Each year, members of the royal family send out adorable family snaps at Christmas time, and possibly one of the most eagerly-anticipated shots is that of Prince William’s family. Since William and Kate work hard to keep their three children out of the spotlight, media photos of the tots are rare, but fans got an unexpected sneak-peak this year.

-- Advertisement --



According to a report in The Independent, this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official family card has been leaked on social media. In the Christmas card, the family can be seen sitting on a bale of hay. While Prince George (7) is seen sitting next to his father, Princess Charlotte (5) is on her mother’s lap. A giggling two-year-old Prince Louis is standing between his parents.

Some fans are concerned that, because the card was leaked early, the official photos now won’t be released.

One distressed fan wrote on Twitter:

“Guys, stop posting the Christmas card please, it was leaked last year and they didn’t post it. I get everyone’s excited and wants to share it etc, but pls let them post it when they’re ready to.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince William and Kate’s Christmas Photos Leaked”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.