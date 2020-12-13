In a previous story here, A Famous Harry potter book was nearly sold for 50 p at a car boot sale, whilst the owners were shocked at the valuation it has now been sold.

A first edition Harry Potter book, of which 500 only were published has sold for Fifty thousand pounds (50,000).

The Philosopher’s stone publication was nearly sold by its owner for 50 pence in a Local car boot sale.

After seeing the antiques roadshow Charlotte Rumsey and her mum Karen of Blackpool got the edition valued and 50,000 pounds was the result.

The book may have been sold, but it has prompted global interest in the search for special editions of these magical tales by J.k. Rowling.

Potters potty price