Police Find Mother Of Newborn Baby Found Dead in Weston-super-Mare.

The force said it was still currently treating the baby’s death as unexplained. Police believe they have located the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a private garden in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.

Detective chief inspector Mike Buck said, quote: “Earlier today we issued an appeal to locate the mother of a newborn baby, whose body was found in a private garden in Weston-super-Mare on Saturday morning.



During the course of our enquiries, information has been received which has helped us locate who we believe is the baby’s mother. This woman has been taken immediately to the hospital where she’ll receive the expert medical attention and professional support she needs. I’d like to thank the entire Weston-super-Mare community for their help and support during what’s been a difficult day for all involved.”

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called at 8.50 am on Saturday, Dec. 12 after a member of the public found the body of a newborn baby boy in a private garden on Victoria Quadrant, Weston-super-Mare.

