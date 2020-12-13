TV presenter Piers Morgan apparently flouts Covid rules by not wearing a mask in a taxi

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, aged 55, has been criticised after the outspoken TV personality was spotted stepping into a cab with wife Celia after a night out in Harry’s Bar in London. While Celia is wearing a face covering, as per the law, Piers settles back for the ride with his mouth and nose fully exposed.

-- Advertisement --



According to the rules on the official government website: “You must wear a face covering when using taxis or private hire vehicles”.

Mr Morgan has been very vocal about the government’s handling of the coronavirus, using his private Twitter page to berate “Covidiots” who flout the official guidelines and safety measures.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Piers Morgan Flouts Covid Rules”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.