Outrage in Italy as Man Cleared of Wife’s Murder

OUTRAGE has erupted in Italy after a court cleared an 80-year old man with killing his wife, as the court ruled his culpability was reduced by a “delirium of jealousy”.

Antonio Gozzini, 80, killed his wife Cristina Maiolli with a rolling pin and kitchen knife last year in the northern city of Brescia. The court ruled that his jealousy at the time of the brutal murder was so intense it could be considered a “pathological situation producing a radical disconnect from reality, such as to bring a state of infirmity”. The court said that that this state of “delirium” cleared the defendant of “all guilt”.

The ruling met swift outrage and condemnation across Italy, a country that has grappled with domestic abuse and femicide for generations. Senator Valeria Valente, who chairs the Femicide Commission in Rome, called the court’s decision “extremely serious and deplorable”. Another Senator, Monica Cirinna, described the case and ruling as a “terrible return to the past”.

Comparisons have been drawn in the Italian media between the ruling and another controversial court case last year, in which a man’s sentence for femicide was halved on appeal because the court found he’d killed while under an “overwhelming emotional storm”.

