ORIHUELA’S open-air markets may now operate as usual.

Victor Bernabeu explained that this was made possible by new regulations announced by the regional Health department.

-- Advertisement --



As a result, street markets can set up the same number of stalls as in the pre-coronavirus past, so long as visitor-capacity is reduced by 50 per cent.

Bernabeu also announced that the weekly Paseo de Calvo Sotelo market would be held a day early on December 24 and December 31 over the Christmas period.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Open-air market changes in Orihuela.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.