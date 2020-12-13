NOW Sia Comes Out With Claims About Shia LeBoeuf after FKA twigs launched legal action against him

After the reports in The New York Times, that British singer, FKA twigs had last Friday, December 11, started legal action against Hollywood actor, Shia Leboeuf, for sexual abuse, and battery, now its the turn of the Australian, 44-year-old pop star, Sia, to come out with revelations about the actor who appeared in the video for her hit song, “Elastic Heart”, with another ex-girlfriend, Karolyn Pho, also telling the New York Times of a similar experience with LeBoeuf.

Sia tweeted today, Sunday, December 13, “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship, claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and I have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself, stay safe, stay away”, also mentioning FKA twigs personally in her tweet, “Praising @FKAtwigs for being open. Also, I love you. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you”.

Leboeuf, interviewed by The New Times, has told them, “It has always been easy for me to accept responsibility when my behavior reflects poorly on myself, but it’s much harder to accept the knowledge that I may have caused great pain to others. I can’t rewrite history. I can only accept it and work to be better in the future. I write this as a sober member of a twelve-step program and in therapy for my many failings. I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way”.

