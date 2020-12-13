NHS Bosses Warn Of Third Covid Wave

NHS bosses warn of third wave of Covid if restrictions are eased

NHS chiefs have warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson in urgent letter that easing the Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas will lead to a third wave. NHS Providers, who represent the hospital trusts in England, have asked for “extreme caution” when the government reviews the country’s three-tier system on Wednesday, December 16, according to The Times.

Chief Executive of NHS Providers Christ Hopson told the BBC: “We’re about to hit our busiest time of year so people are really worried that if we relax the restrictions now the NHS simply won’t be able to cope with all of the work that it needs to do in late December, January and February.”

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said that bosses would not “hesitate to take necessary actions to protect local communities” and that already measures have been put in place to “protect the progress gained during national restrictions, reduce pressure on the NHS and ultimately save lives.”

