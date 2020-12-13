The latest new measures have been announced and affect the hospitality trade primarily.

The Junta De Andalucia will allow groups of ten (10) people to gather on December 24 / 25 / and 31 New years eve and also the first day of January 01/01/2021 new years day.

-- Advertisement --



Also on the nights of Christmas eve and New Year’s Eve December 24 and 31, Hospitality venues will be allowed to stay open till 1.00 am with citizens expected to be in their place of residence at 1.30 am.

This measure extends the normal restriction of phase 2, which is 11.00 pm when you must be in your residence. This extra time of two and a half hours on Christmas eve and new years eve will be welcomed by the hospitality venues.

These new revised measures were announced by the Junta De Andalucia on Saturday, December 12.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Latest new measures for Christmas cheer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.