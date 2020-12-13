MINISTRY of Health makes appeal to nightlife venues after breaches on the first weekend

The Ministry of Health has had to make an appeal to nightlife owners to ‘be cautious’ after several breaches in restrictions were reported on the first weekend of the new Covid measures. On Saturday, December 12, Public Health contacted those responsible for the FOTUR employers’ association to convey their concern and president Víctor Pérez warned that if the breaches continue, the Generalitat “will take measures.”

In Alicante, on Saturday night, twelve businesses were sanctioned, for excess capacity, allowing customers to dance and for not respecting the safety distances between tables. Several premises in the province of Valencia were issued fines for not closing on time, and SUR reported that in one venue Local Police found double the maximum capacity overall, with one table alone holding 20 guests.

Pérez appealed to publicans, saying that “we must not lower our guard,” as if the breaches continue the Generalitat could close nightlife again.

